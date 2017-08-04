Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1664 Seeds: 16269 Comments: 88436 Since: Oct 2008

I just published a seed over at MSNBC?

By Soph0571
Fri Aug 4, 2017 5:06 AM
I just published a seed over there - it seems that they have added to the functionality of the site?  Our groups are the same and we can do polls and links - although I cannot see how we do original content or post photo's

Check out the seed to see what I mean?

http://smd12364.people.msnbc.com/_news/2017/08/04/38118265-christians-believe-people-poor-because-they-are-not-trying

I am not sure if the functionality is up to it in the same way as the vine but surely we need to look at it as a potential new home for at least some of what we do? 

Although I suppose the question is - will the nations stay post October??? And can anyone figure out the original content issue.

One thing I do like it that my comments stick without me having to refresh the page every single time - which has been a problem for me over here for an absolute age. 

 

 

