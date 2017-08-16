Nicolle Wallace: If Cabinet Doesn't Resign Today, They're 'Forever Tainted'

Quite an opening segment on Morning Joe today, as Nicolle Wallace called the Republican party to task, and said cabinet members should resign.

“If they don’t resign en masse this morning, they’re forever tainted with the stench of what he did yesterday,” she said.

“That ship has long sailed, where any one of them can justify to outside audiences that they stay because the threats to our nation are so grave … I guess that was one thing when he was simply talking about grabbing women between the legs.”