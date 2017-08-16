Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1671 Seeds: 16270 Comments: 88593 Since: Oct 2008

Nicolle Wallace: If Cabinet Doesn't Resign Today, They're 'Forever Tainted'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCrooks and Liars
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 8:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Quite an opening segment on Morning Joe today, as Nicolle Wallace called the Republican party to task, and said cabinet members should resign.

“If they don’t resign en masse this morning, they’re forever tainted with the stench of what he did yesterday,” she said.

“That ship has long sailed, where any one of them can justify to outside audiences that they stay because the threats to our nation are so grave … I guess that was one thing when he was simply talking about grabbing women between the legs.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor