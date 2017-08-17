Trump Condemns Barcelona In The Strongest Possible Terms As A Terrorist Attack - Oh The Irony!

Barcelona at 1600 today and a car mowed into the crowd. Initial reports are saying that 13 have died and 64 are injured. There is little doubt that it is a terrorist attack and a chap of Moroccan heritage has been arrested. Trump has condemned the attack. He should. However some similarities strike me with what happened in Charlottesville last week, you know, the terrorist attack he could not bring himself to condemn.

Right wing extremist - check

Using a car as a weapon to cause harm and fear - check

Other than the death count (which one must imagine the far right in America are looking on with envy), what could be the difference to make one a terrorist attack and one, not?

Oh look.

One is white, one is brown.

One is 'Christian', One is 'Muslim'

One attacked in America, One attacked in Spain

Oh my! When is a terrorist a terrorist? Differing definitions seemingly apply in the land of Trump.

You say tomato I say tahmatoe.