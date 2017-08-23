Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1674 Seeds: 16273 Comments: 88654 Since: Oct 2008

Ex-CIA Officer Trying to Buy Enough of Twitter to Ban Trump

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONArts & Living from Newser
Seeded on Wed Aug 23, 2017 5:42 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Kal Penn tried to get the president banned from Twitter by invoking the social network's Terms of Service. Valerie Plame Wilson is going a step further. The former CIA officer has launched an effort to raise enough money to buy a controlling stake in the company and then shut down President Trump's account, reports USA Today, which notes Twitter is currently worth just shy of $12 billion. The GoFundMe page has a long way to go on its $1 billion goal, a lofty amount that Wilson describes as "a small price to pay to take away Trump's most powerful megaphone and prevent a horrific nuclear war."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor