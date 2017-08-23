Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1674 Seeds: 16273 Comments: 88654 Since: Oct 2008

Alex Jones Calls for 'Reparations for White People' (Video)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitics | The New Civil Rights Movement
Seeded on Wed Aug 23, 2017 6:10 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump BFF and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is calling for reparations for white people.

While the Internet provocateur excels in espousing ignorance and hate, "fake news" and idiocy, Monday's call for reparations for white people is just downright offensive. Newsweek, reporting the story, calls Jones a " right-wing conspiracy theorist allied with President Donald Trump."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor