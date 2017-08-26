Apparently Britain is a 'warning sign' for why gay marriage should stay banned

The Archbishop of Sydney has claimed that Britain should be a ‘warning’ to Australia on equal marriage.

Equal marriage became law in England and Wales in 2013, and Scotland in 2014.

Despite much doom-mongering in advance of the vote, the actual impact of the change has been minimal apart from lots of gay people getting married.

Statistics show that to date tens of thousands of couples have gotten married in the country, and the Prime Minister responsible for the change, David Cameron, hailed it as one of his greatest achievements in office.