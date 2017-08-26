TRUMP LIKELY TO END DACA PROGRAM AND ITS ASSOCIATED PROTECTIONS

President Donald Trump is likely to end the DACA program and its associated protections according to NBC News.
Those who have benefitted from DACA, the “Dreamers”, will lose their legal status to remain in the United States and then will be deported to their family’s country of origin. DACA status affects around 1,000,000 people inside the United States.
Sat Aug 26, 2017
