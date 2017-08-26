Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1675 Seeds: 16292 Comments: 88726 Since: Oct 2008

TRUMP LIKELY TO END DACA PROGRAM AND ITS ASSOCIATED PROTECTIONS

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: theintellectualist.co
Seeded on Sat Aug 26, 2017 6:30 AM
Discuss:

President Donald Trump is likely to end the DACA program and its associated protections according to NBC News.

Those who have benefitted from DACA, the “Dreamers”, will lose their legal status to remain in the United States and then will be deported to their family’s country of origin.  DACA status affects around  1,000,000 people inside the United States.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor