Trump Supporter Posts Threat To Run Over Protesters, Promptly Gets Fired (IMAGE)

An Arizona man decided to troll an anti-Trump group on Facebook to make threats toward people planning to protest Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix but instead, he’s found himself unemployed after a backlash ensued.

James Cobo trolled the “Protest Trump Downtown Phoenix” Facebook event page with a threat reminiscent of what happened to Heather Heyer, 32, when she was murdered by a Trump supporter in Charlottesville, Virginia, after he decided to use his car as a weapon to mow down a crowd of protesters.