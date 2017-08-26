Arkansas: 'In God We Trust' New Public School Motto

The Arkansas Legislature has passed a bill mandating that public schools in their state feature the national motto of "In God We Trust."

Arkansas public schools will soon have to display the phrase in the form of a picture or poster. The new rule was mandated under Act 911, also known as "The National Motto, 'In God We Trust,' Display Act."

"If funds... are available, local school superintendents of the public schools in this state and the administrative officials of state agencies shall place a durable poster or framed copy representing... The national motto of the United States, 'In God We Trust,'" the bill stated, according to the Arkansas Legislature.