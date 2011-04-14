For those of you who know me well you know I have had a somewhat rocky road over the last year. Hell I have written about a lot of it. So as I find peace again and the rocky road starts to really even out I find that I can think again. I mean think about the big stuff, instead of fire fighting all the time, waking up, taking a deep breath and thinking about moving on and moving forward.

And as I plan and think about the future I find myself wandering what is my purpose? Why am I here? I mean there must be a reason right? Is it my purpose just to love and be loved, have good friends and just keep the faith or is our purpose something bigger, something greater than that?

Ghandi said that ‘The main purpose of life is to live rightly, think rightly, act rightly. The soul must languish when we give all our thought to the body.’

The Dalai Lama once said that ‘the purpose of life was to be happy’. He also said that is was ‘Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them.’

So what you think? What is our purpose? What is yours?