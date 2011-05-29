World Net Daily Publisher Joseph Farah: God's Angry at Obama, So He Sent Tornadoes

How about a slice of End Times paranoia, garnished with fear of a black President, courtesy of Joseph Farah, publisher of Weird Nut Daily? Maybe doomsday is near.

In this almost unbelievably crazed article, full of quotes from the Bible, Farah argues that the recent tornadoes that struck the US were Barack Obama’s fault — because God is angry with him for his policies toward Israel. I’m not making this up.

Joseph Farah’s God resembles a serial killer who picks victims at random, a cruel, vengeful, and capricious deity who kills children in Oklahoma to teach the President of the United States a lesson.