'IndoctriNation' Doc Argues Public Schools Are Hurting Christianity

Indoctrination Alert!

A new documentary argues that public schools are part of the “government controlled education monopoly” that is leading to the “decline of Christianity in America.”

The doc’s full title is “IndoctriNation: Public Schools and the Decline of Christianity in America,” and the DVD costs just $19.95 (though for $50 you can get also the deluxe “Backstage Pass” edition). It was officially released on October 18, according to a press release, and will soon be going on tour with public screenings. Though the site calls for supporters to “Host A Screening!”, apparently only one is scheduled so far, on November 6 in Illinois.

“People are starting to wake up to the damaging effects of a government controlled education monopoly,” says one of the directors, Colin Gunn, in the press release. Gunn was born in Scotland and now lives in Texas, and was himself homeschooled.