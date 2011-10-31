Indoctrination Alert!
A new documentary argues that public schools are part of the “government controlled education monopoly” that is leading to the “decline of Christianity in America.”
The doc’s full title is “IndoctriNation: Public Schools and the Decline of Christianity in America,” and the DVD costs just $19.95 (though for $50 you can get also the deluxe “Backstage Pass” edition). It was officially released on October 18, according to a press release, and will soon be going on tour with public screenings. Though the site calls for supporters to “Host A Screening!”, apparently only one is scheduled so far, on November 6 in Illinois.
“People are starting to wake up to the damaging effects of a government controlled education monopoly,” says one of the directors, Colin Gunn, in the press release. Gunn was born in Scotland and now lives in Texas, and was himself homeschooled.
'IndoctriNation' Doc Argues Public Schools Are Hurting Christianity
Current Status: Published/No Action (12)
Seeded on Mon Oct 31, 2011 4:02 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment