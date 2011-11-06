The Christians Are Coming

Right wing republican christians pushed legislation that elevates "in god we trust" above "e pluribus unim" as our nation's motto. Now they want to add a prayer to the WW II memorial.

I will note that republicans also pushed 44 bills on abortion, 99 bills on religion, 71 bills on family, and 36 bils on marriage; all sourced from christian dogma.

Please consider why this flourish of bills respecting an establishment of religion is more important to right wing republicans than creating jobs, controlling wall street and using a balanced approach to increase revenue and cut spending to reduce the federal deficit.

Additionally, foxnews, through its talking heads, wants to make accusations like this:

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council said it's not all that surprising.

"This is further evidence that the administration has created an environment that is hostile towards American history -- but in particular towards Christianity," Perkins told Fox News. "I hope America wakes up and realizes what this administration is doing to this country and how they want to radically and fundamentally change America."

"They want to erase every aspect of America's heritage," Perkins said of Obama's administration. "Any president, any official in history that has embraced Christianity, is no longer welcome in this administration. That's the environment they are creating."