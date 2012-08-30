Fox News: "Ryan's ... attempt to set the world record for the greatest number of blatant lies."

kid you not. I just read this at FoxNews.com. Wow! The article starts out by saying it can break Paul Ryan's speech down to three words. When I saw that the first word was "Dazzling," I thought, oh here we go. It's going to be a glowing review of the speech that Paul Ryan gave before the GOP convention tonight. But then I got to the second word describing the speech: Deceiving!

On the other hand, to anyone paying the slightest bit of attention to facts, Ryan’s speech was an apparent attempt to set the world record for the greatest number of blatant lies and misrepresentations slipped into a single political speech. On this measure, while it was Romney who ran the Olympics, Ryan earned the gold.

The good news is that the Romney-Ryan campaign has likely created dozens of new jobs among the legions of additional fact checkers that media outlets are rushing to hire to sift through the mountain of questionable statements that flowed from Ryan’s mouth. Said fact checkers have already condemned certain arguments that Ryan still irresponsibly repeated.

Paul Ryan’s speech in 3 words