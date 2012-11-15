For the love of sanity. STOP being so whiny

Good grief for the life of me I have never experienced such a bunch of whiny old men as I have since President Obama was duly re-elected. I mean seriously, the pathetic excuses, the refusal to admit defeat graciously, playing the blame game and attaching fault to anyone and everyone but themselves. Whiny old men completely divorced from reality who really need to sit down and shut up. At least for a while. Sore losers. It is not black people’s fault that Romney lost. Single women are not the driving force behind socialism. People in urban areas are allowed to vote. People did not vote to just get free stuff. Obama was not a big mean scary monster who scared the right away from the polls. The Sky is not falling and threatening to secede from the USA is as mature as a baby throwing its dummy out of the pram in the middle of a screaming fit. WAH WAH WAH!

Grow a pair. Identify where the hell you went wrong and do something about it. Blaming the other side is not going to help you one jot for the future. And in the meantime stop being so whiny.

Rant Over