Pagan priest Phelan Moonsong is absolutely killing it as religious freedom’s new super hero. After initially being told he couldn’t don horns in his driver’s license picture, the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles changed it’s decision. Now Moonsong has his horned driver’s license picture, and it is absolutely delightful.
This pagan priest's driver's license is an epic win for religious freedom
Seeded on Sun Dec 18, 2016 5:40 AM
