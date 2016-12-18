First Lady Michelle Obama is tired of the “angry black woman” label ― she explicitly said so in 2012, after having to address her portrayal in a book by a New York Times reporter ― but it’s an offense that continues to resurface. Just last month, the New York Times Style section used “angry black woman” in a since-deleted tweet about Mrs. Obama. Now, the First Lady is addressing what’s behind the label and what happens in her mind when she hears it.
How Michelle Obama Felt About Being Labeled An 'Angry Black Woman'
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Dec 18, 2016 6:25 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment