Christian-Owned Hotel Ordered To Host Gay Weddings

Seeded on Sun Dec 18, 2016 6:35 AM
A Christian-owned bed-and-breakfast has been fined $30,000 for refusing to host a gay wedding and must host same-sex weddings in the future.

In November, the TimberCreek bed-and-breakfast's owner Jim Walder was ordered to pay $30,000 for emotional distress and $52,000 for attorneys’ fees and costs to a gay couple who he refused to host for a 2011 wedding, according to the Chicago Daily Bulletin.

