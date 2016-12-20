Don't let our response to Ankara and Berlin be the one terrorists wish for

The terrorists are winning. Why pretend otherwise? The crimes of Ankaraand Berlin – where families sharing festive joy were deliberately targeted and murdered – should rightly shock and appal. Such atrocities are harbingers. Millions have now watched Mevlut Mert Altıntas, an off-duty police officer who murdered Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, ranting at the camera, a slick and staged political broadcast disseminated to a mass audience. Berlin’s interior senator Andreas Geisel strikes a defiant note. “This is a horrific event,” he says. “But it won’t change the way we live life here in Berlin.” Berlin will indeed prove more resilient to this kind of atrocity than many European cities, but we are deluding ourselves if we pretend terrorism has not already dramatically changed our way of life.