Fake news is spiraling out of control – and it is up to all of us to stop it

Since Donald Trump's election victory in November, one term has come to dominate the discussion about what the hell happened on November 8th. While the world was introduced to the word "cuck" and swastika-for-the-21st-century Pepe the Frog before election day, after election day "fake news" came to dominate discussions.

Almost as quickly as the term became popularised it was also rapidly stripped of all meaning, with everyone and anyone applying it to not only false information, but also anything they were suspicious of, or just didn't like the sound of.