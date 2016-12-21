A new poll released Tuesday found that of 2,000 self-identified Donald Trump supporters, 39 percent think women seeking abortions should be punished, an idea previously floated by the president-elect himself.
As Slate reports, the poll—conducted by the communications consulting firm The Glover Park Group—surveyed Trump voters through an online survey that ran from Dec. 11-13, specifically focusing on government regulations.
39 percent of Trump voters think women who seek abortions should be punished: poll
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 3:19 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment