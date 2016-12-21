Newsvine

Black men 2.7 times more likely to be killed by US police than white men, study finds

Black and Native American men are more than two-and-a-half times more likely to be killed by the police, according to a new study.

The researchers, who looked at 2,285 deaths attributed to law enforcement between 2010 and 2014, found that among black men the death rate from police action was 6.8 per million of population with the figure for Native Americans slightly higher at 6.9.

This compared with 4.1 per million for Hispanic men, 2.5 for white men and 1.5 for Asian men or those from the Pacific islands.

