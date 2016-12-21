Obama permanently protects most of Arctic, much of Atlantic from new drilling under 1953 law

In a move that basically precludes major new drilling in the Arctic for posterity, Obama has invoked section 12a of the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to permanently protect most of the Arctic Ocean, as well as a large chunk of the Atlantic Ocean, from future oil and gas drilling. the Arctic area set aside includes all of the Chukchi Sea and all but 2.8 million acres of the Beaufort Sea, in order to preserve the area for wildlife.