David Corn Calls Out Bill O'Reilly: 'He Was Defending Apartheid!'

Bill O'Reilly correctly observed that the movement to abolish the Electoral College was "all about race" on his show tonight, but he made a mistake about which direction the race argument went.

O'Reilly made the case for white supremacism, arguing, "this is all about race. The left sees white privilege in America as an oppressive force that must be done away with."

He expanded his argument as he continued to rail at the erosion of white privilege. "Therefore white working class voters must be marginalized and what better way to do that than center the voting power in the cities," he claimed.