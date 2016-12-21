A primary school nativity play has ended in chaos after the innkeeper told Mary and Joseph to ‘fuck off back to Nazareth’.
The incident, which took place at St Nigel’s Primary School in Sevenoaks, occurred after several members of the audience voiced their approval when the innkeeper told Mary and Joseph “We’re full”.
Post-Brexit nativity chaos as Joseph and Mary told to '@!$%# off back to Nazareth'
