Move Over, Jim Crow; NRATV Calls Minimum Wage "Most Discriminatory Regulation Ever Enacted"

Seeded by Soph0571
Seeded on Wed Dec 21, 2016 6:01 AM
The National Rifle Association’s NRATV defended President-elect Donald Trump’s pick of fast food CEO Andy Puzder for labor secretary by claiming that “minimum wage is the most discriminatory regulation ever enacted.”

Puzder, who heads Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, has attacked calls for a higher minimum wage and claimed low-wage employees would turn down promotions because they "don't want to lose the free stuff from the government.”

