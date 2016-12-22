Creationist Ken Ham has set up a colorful light display around his massive Ark Encounter museum this year — but he’s not doing it just to spread Christmas cheer.
Via Patheos, it seems that Ham views his light display as a perfect way to thumb his nose at the LGBT community, as he believes such displays are key to “taking back” the rainbow from gay people and reclaiming it as a symbol of Christian faith.
Creationist Ken Ham puts colored lights on his ark in bid to 'take back' rainbows from gay people
Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016
