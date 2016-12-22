Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1394 Seeds: 15199 Comments: 82140 Since: Oct 2008

Creationist Ken Ham puts colored lights on his ark in bid to 'take back' rainbows from gay people

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016 3:30 AM
Discuss:

Creationist Ken Ham has set up a colorful light display around his massive Ark Encounter museum this year — but he’s not doing it just to spread Christmas cheer.

Via Patheos, it seems that Ham views his light display as a perfect way to thumb his nose at the LGBT community, as he believes such displays are key to “taking back” the rainbow from gay people and reclaiming it as a symbol of Christian faith.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor