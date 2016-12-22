GOP Congressman says Trump's conflicts of interest are OK because George Washington kept his house

Donald Trump’s aides are reportedly floating the idea that instead of putting his considerable business assets and holdings into a blind trust — something other presidents have used to avoid conflicts of interest — he might put his funds into a not-actually-blind-at-all “half-blind trust.”

While ethics experts warn not divesting will likely create an unconstitutional conflict, Congressional Republicans are apparently not concerned.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) said on Wednesday that he does not think Trump needs to disentangle himself. “To be fair to him, he’s not a guy who made his money out of doing business with the government, particularly,” he observed.