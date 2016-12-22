'If This Is a Problem Don't Come to Jail': Pennsylvania Jail Sued Over Treatment of Pregnant Women

When Mia T. first arrived at Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County Jail in May 2016, she suspected she was pregnant, but wasn’t sure. During the jail’s two-day intake process, she asked for a pregnancy test. She was given one, but no one told her the results until she was about to walk to her assigned pod, or housing unit. “They told me, ‘Put your bed roll down. You’re going to the hospital,'” she told Rewire.

Jail staff handcuffed her and drove her to the hospital, where a second test confirmed her pregnancy. She was kept overnight, she says, with her feet shackled the entire time. “It was hard to sleep, it was so uncomfortable,” recalled Mia, who asked that Rewire not use her last name.