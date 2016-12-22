Jewish Family Flees County After Fox News, Breitbart Falsely Blame It for Cancellation of Christmas Play

A Jewish family whose child attends an elementary school in Lancaster, Pennsylvania has fled the county out of fear for its safety following false reports on Fox News and Breitbart implying that the family forced the school to cancel a Christmas play.

Centerville Elementary School has put on a production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol for years, but educators have grown concerned that the play requires 20 hours of classroom time to produce. Changing state educational standards no longer allow for that luxury, Principal Tom Kramer noted in a post explaining why the school had cancelled the play. Educators also called off the production because they wished “to be respectful of the many cultural and religious backgrounds represented by the students.” (A Christmas Carol is unmistakably Christian.)