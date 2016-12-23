Our Father, who art in Heaven, has said that the most popular prayer in 2016 was “Please can you stop Donald Trump?” in an exclusive interview with the Pope.
The great lord said that it narrowly pipped “Please stop taking our favourite celebrities!” to the post and mentioned that 2016 has been the busiest year of prayer for decades.
God reveals top prayers of 2016
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 3:05 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment