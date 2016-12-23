Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1396 Seeds: 15210 Comments: 82188 Since: Oct 2008

God reveals top prayers of 2016

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: newsthump.com
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 3:05 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Our Father, who art in Heaven, has said that the most popular prayer in 2016 was “Please can you stop Donald Trump?” in an exclusive interview with the Pope.

The great lord said that it narrowly pipped “Please stop taking our favourite celebrities!” to the post and mentioned that 2016 has been the busiest year of prayer for decades.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor