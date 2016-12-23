Newsvine

Man Sues McDonald's, Claims 'Extra Value Meal' Doesn't Provide Value

A McDonald’s customer noticed something about a local franchise’s value meal, and he’s not lovin’ it. James Gertie decided to sue when he discovered that at multiple Illinois locations, the “Extra Value Meal” featuring two cheeseburgers, fries, and a drink allegedly cost more than the total prices of each individual item.

