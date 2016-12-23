Obama signs first-ever bill extending 'religious freedom' protections to atheists

For the first time ever, the International Religious Freedom Act will now extend protections against religious persecution to people who are non-believers or who do not identify with any religion. President Barack Obama signed the legislation into law on December 16.

According to Snopes.com, HR1150 was passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress and amends the Frank Wolf International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, including a provision that protects “freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.”

The freedom of thought, conscience, and religion is understood to protect theistic and non-theistic beliefs and the right not to profess or practice any religion.