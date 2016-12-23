Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1396 Seeds: 15210 Comments: 82188 Since: Oct 2008

Ted Cruz Set To File Bill To Allow Businesses To Discriminate Against Unwed Fornicators

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: occupydemocrats.com
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 6:54 AM
Discuss:

Republicans are attempting to pass a bill which would encourage the discrimination of LGBT individuals as well as anyone who has sex but is not involved in a heterosexual marriage. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-UT) push to pass FADA, or the First Amendment Defense Act, is the most recent attempt to legislate religious extremism under the guise of free speech protection.

Indeed, if Cruz and Lee have their way, 2017 will be 1957 again. The bill encourages the discrimination of those who do not conform to outdated standards of Christian heteronormativity – that sex is only acceptable between married men and women.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor