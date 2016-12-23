Ted Cruz Set To File Bill To Allow Businesses To Discriminate Against Unwed Fornicators

Republicans are attempting to pass a bill which would encourage the discrimination of LGBT individuals as well as anyone who has sex but is not involved in a heterosexual marriage. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-UT) push to pass FADA, or the First Amendment Defense Act, is the most recent attempt to legislate religious extremism under the guise of free speech protection.

Indeed, if Cruz and Lee have their way, 2017 will be 1957 again. The bill encourages the discrimination of those who do not conform to outdated standards of Christian heteronormativity – that sex is only acceptable between married men and women.