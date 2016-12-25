The first couple released their final Christmas address this Christmas Eve, and it’s, of course, lovely. The video starts out with an adorable blooper from their first Christmas address and a groan-worthy dad joke from the president.
About halfway through, President Obama says, “As we retell [Jesus’] story from that holy night, we’ll also remember his eternal message—one of boundless love, compassion, and hope.”
The Obamas final Christmas message: welcome the stranger, no matter where they come from or how they practice their faith
