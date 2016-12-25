State Farm advertisement featuring a mixed race couple getting engaged is viciously attacked by racists

A State Farm commercial showing a black man proposing to a white woman has been targeted by racists.
The insurance giant tweeted out the seemingly innocuous advertisement on Wednesday, showing the young couple getting engaged.
'Who said yes? Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling!' a caption with the picture read.
It also linked information on its 'personal article policy'.
Seeded on Sun Dec 25, 2016 4:46 AM
