2016 was a good year for those on the right-wing side of politics as the so-called “alt-right” made some serious inroads in the US.
But those good old reliable far-righters in the UK were as incompetent as ever.
Here’s our pick of the top almost-too-dumb-to-believe things they got up to over the last 12 months...
11 Batsh*t Crazy Things The British Far-Right Did In 2016
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Dec 25, 2016 5:09 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment