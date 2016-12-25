Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1401 Seeds: 15215 Comments: 82262 Since: Oct 2008

11 Batsh*t Crazy Things The British Far-Right Did In 2016

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: The Huffington Post
Seeded on Sun Dec 25, 2016 5:09 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

2016 was a good year for those on the right-wing side of politics as the so-called “alt-right” made some serious inroads in the US.

But those good old reliable far-righters in the UK were as incompetent as ever.

Here’s our pick of the top almost-too-dumb-to-believe things they got up to over the last 12 months...

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor