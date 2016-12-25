Newsvine

George Michael, pop superstar, dies at 53

Pop superstar George Michael has died peacefully at home, his publicist said.

The 53-year-old, who was set to release a documentary in 2017, rose to fame as a member of Wham!, known for their hits Club Tropicana and Last Christmas. He went on to have a highly successful solo career including the hits Careless Whisper and Outside.

Michael - whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou - sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades. His most recent album, Symphonica, was released in 2014.

