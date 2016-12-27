Google tweaks its algorithm to remove Holocaust denial sites

Following weeks of intense criticism that the first result for the query "Did the Holocaust happen" on Google's search engine came from neo-Nazi website Stormfront, the internet giant has decided to tweak its algorithm to remove Holocaust denial websites as suggestions to its visitors. The move follows a previous fix that dropped the page, titled "Top 10 reasons why the Holocaust didn't happen," a little lower in the search results.

"Google was built on providing people with high-quality and authoritative results for their search queries," a Google spokesperson told Digital Trends. "We strive to give users a breadth of diverse content from variety of sources and we're committed to the principle of a free and open web.