Heaven has been rebranded as ‘Club Tropicana’ after George Michael discovered it’s exactly how he described it in the classic song.
The afterlife is a beautiful sunshine paradise with unlimited free drinks and full of happy people, many of which are beloved stars that died in 2016 and with whom you can expect to brush shoulders.
Heaven rebrands as 'Club Tropicana'
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:12 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment