Tax Breaks Have Been Helping White Nationalist Groups Raise Millions to Spread Their Racist Ideologies

View Original Article: - Atlanta Black Star
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 4:36 AM
Four of the most prominent white nationalist groups in the nation have reportedly been able to raise over $7.8 million in tax-deductible donations since the IRS allowed them and similar organizations to register as nonprofit charities over a decade ago, a review by the Associated Press revealed.

The reality of a nation headed by former real estate tycoon Donald Trump is fast approaching and white nationalist leaders said they hope the president-elect’s win will help them rake in even more donations to help spread their racist, Euro-centric ideologies.

