Tax Breaks Have Been Helping White Nationalist Groups Raise Millions to Spread Their Racist Ideologies

Four of the most prominent white nationalist groups in the nation have reportedly been able to raise over $7.8 million in tax-deductible donations since the IRS allowed them and similar organizations to register as nonprofit charities over a decade ago, a review by the Associated Press revealed.

The reality of a nation headed by former real estate tycoon Donald Trump is fast approaching and white nationalist leaders said they hope the president-elect’s win will help them rake in even more donations to help spread their racist, Euro-centric ideologies.