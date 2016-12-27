America's death penalty is at a crossroads

Where does capital punishment stand in America? On one hand, there have been a number of important advances on the anti-death penalty front. Executions dropped to a 25-year low this year, falling from 28 killed last year to 20 in 2016. And that's "down from a peak of ninety-eight, in 1999" reports The New Yorker:

Even more remarkable, just thirty people were sentenced to death this year, compared with three hundred and fifteen in 1996. Indeed, as the [recent Death Penalty Information Center] report further notes, “Fewer new death sentences were imposed in the past decade than in the decade preceding the Supreme Court’s invalidation of capital punishment in 1972.” The reduction in death sentences means that the decline in executions is likely to continue as well, because the pipeline of new cases is not as full.