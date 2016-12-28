Newsvine

Cub Scouts ban 8-year-old transgendered boy after other kids' parents complain

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:57 AM
Just as the Boy Scouts of America appeared to be emerging from controversy surrounding its acceptance of gay scouts and scout leaders, the rejection of a transgender boy from a New Jersey Cub Scout troop could once again thrust its LGBT policies back into the spotlight.

Eight-year-old Joe Maldonado’s mother, Kristie Maldonado, was told by scout officials in Secaucus that her son couldn’t be a part of the pack because he was born a girl, according to a USA Today report. Her son had been living as a boy for more than a year and had not hidden that fact from his fellow scouts.

