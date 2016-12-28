Cub Scouts ban 8-year-old transgendered boy after other kids' parents complain

Just as the Boy Scouts of America appeared to be emerging from controversy surrounding its acceptance of gay scouts and scout leaders, the rejection of a transgender boy from a New Jersey Cub Scout troop could once again thrust its LGBT policies back into the spotlight.

Eight-year-old Joe Maldonado’s mother, Kristie Maldonado, was told by scout officials in Secaucus that her son couldn’t be a part of the pack because he was born a girl, according to a USA Today report. Her son had been living as a boy for more than a year and had not hidden that fact from his fellow scouts.