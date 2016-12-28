The Supervolcano That Killed The Neanderthals Might Be Waking Up

The Italian city of Naples has the worst luck when it comes to volcanoes. It sits less than six miles west of Mount Vesuvius, which most infamously buried Pompeii nearly 2,000 years ago. But somehow Vesuvius isn’t the biggest volcanic threat the modern city faces: Within the Naples metropolitan area is Campi Flegrei, a supervolcano whose eruption 40,000 years ago might have wiped out the Neanderthals. And, according to new research, the supervolcano could be stirring from its slumber.