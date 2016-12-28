Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1405 Seeds: 15241 Comments: 82383 Since: Oct 2008

The Supervolcano That Killed The Neanderthals Might Be Waking Up

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: - Vocativ
Seeded on Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:13 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Italian city of Naples has the worst luck when it comes to volcanoes. It sits less than six miles west of Mount Vesuvius, which most infamously buried Pompeii nearly 2,000 years ago. But somehow Vesuvius isn’t the biggest volcanic threat the modern city faces: Within the Naples metropolitan area is Campi Flegrei, a supervolcano whose eruption 40,000 years ago might have wiped out the Neanderthals. And, according to new research, the supervolcano could be stirring from its slumber.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor