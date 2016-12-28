He’s been jailed for a year for calling for an end to the country’s guardianship system.
The man, who was also fined 30,000 riyals ($8,000) by a court in the eastern city of Dammam, was convicted of “inciting to end guardianship of women” in statements he posted on Twitter and in public posters, the Okaz daily said.
Saudi man jailed for saying men shouldn't control women
