Saudi man jailed for saying men shouldn't control women

Wed Dec 28, 2016
He’s been jailed for a year for calling for an end to the country’s guardianship system.

The man, who was also fined 30,000 riyals ($8,000) by a court in the eastern city of Dammam, was convicted of “inciting to end guardianship of women” in statements he posted on Twitter and in public posters, the Okaz daily said.

