Obama Just Issued A Dire Warning to Trump, "I Won't Stay Quiet..."

Typically when a president leaves office they retire from public life, at least for a while, to enjoy the fruits of their labor as a private citizen. They will also, typically, hold their tongues about the incoming president, out of a measure of respect. However, the 2016 presidential election has been anything but typical, and Donald Trump deserving of absolutely no respect, so President Barack Obama has vowed not to go quietly into the sunset after Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in just a few short weeks.