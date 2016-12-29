Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1407 Seeds: 15257 Comments: 82457 Since: Oct 2008

What cronyism looks like: Trump invents new government post for his company's top lawyer

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

One of the hallmarks of government or corporate cronyism is inventing new paying jobs for your personal buddies because hey, that swamp ain't gonna spread itself.

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed his longtime corporate lawyer Jason Greenblatt to a new position as special representative for international negotiations in the Trump administration.

Greenblatt is currently the chief legal officer of the Trump Organization, Trump’s sprawling real estate and licensing company, where he represents Trump’s business interests in domestic and international negotiations.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor