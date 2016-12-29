What cronyism looks like: Trump invents new government post for his company's top lawyer

One of the hallmarks of government or corporate cronyism is inventing new paying jobs for your personal buddies because hey, that swamp ain't gonna spread itself.

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed his longtime corporate lawyer Jason Greenblatt to a new position as special representative for international negotiations in the Trump administration.

Greenblatt is currently the chief legal officer of the Trump Organization, Trump’s sprawling real estate and licensing company, where he represents Trump’s business interests in domestic and international negotiations.