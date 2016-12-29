Having realised that everything is shit and unlikely to improve, four-fifths of middle-aged adults have decided to fuck it all off.
According to experts, eighty-three percent of 40 to 60 year-olds would much rather sit in a chair and shovel copious amounts of booze and lard into their faces than run around like annoying pricks who enjoy life.
Middle-aged don't give a @!$%#
