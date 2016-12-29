Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1407 Seeds: 15257 Comments: 82457 Since: Oct 2008

Kerry: without two states, Israel "can be Jewish, or it can be democratic"

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: - Vox
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:13 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In the latest fallout from last week's UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine — which the US conspicuously failed to veto — Secretary of State John Kerry gave a speech Wednesday defending the move. [Vox / Jennifer Williams]

Kerry's speech featured some of the toughest criticism of Israeli policy from a top US official in some time: If Israel continues to reject a two-state solution, he said, it will have to choose whether the unified Israel is Jewish or democratic — because it cannot be both. [Vox / Jennifer Williams]

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor