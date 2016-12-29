Kerry: without two states, Israel "can be Jewish, or it can be democratic"

In the latest fallout from last week's UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine — which the US conspicuously failed to veto — Secretary of State John Kerry gave a speech Wednesday defending the move. [Vox / Jennifer Williams]

Kerry's speech featured some of the toughest criticism of Israeli policy from a top US official in some time: If Israel continues to reject a two-state solution, he said, it will have to choose whether the unified Israel is Jewish or democratic — because it cannot be both. [Vox / Jennifer Williams]