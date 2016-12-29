A Europe-wide populist swing is set for 2017

This year has been one of worldwide tumult. For many Europeans, however, 2016 may end up as a precursor to 2017.

The shocks this year, from terrorism to “Brexit,” have been constant, and the fallout will be put to the test immediately during elections in the Netherlands in March, France this spring, and Germany in the fall.

The far right has grown in force in each of these countries, coupling anti-immigrant and anti-European Union sentiment.